Police spotted driver using phone while behind the wheel

When he answered his phone while he was driving a 50-year- old Lurgan man also forgot to put on his seat belt.

Michael Robert McDowell, of Bowens Lane, was fined £100 and given three points for using a hand-held phone while driving on April 7 this year.

He was also fined £100 and ordered to pay a £15 offender’s levy for not wearing his seat belt.

The court heard that offences happened at Main Street, Waringstown.

Mr Peter Murphy, representing the defendant, said his client had stopped at a shop after coming back from Dublin.

He added that when he got into his car the phone rang and he lifted it but there was a police car on the road and they saw him. He already had six points on his licence.