PSNI issue iTunes scam warning

Police have issued a scam warning involving iTunes vouchers.

The warning comes after reports of people receiving phone calls from scammers who tell the people they are calling that they can use iTune vouchers to pay off a particular financial debt.

A PSNI spokesperson said: "Recently there has been various reports to police of persons receiving telephone calls from various sources stating that they owe money and it can be paid using iTunes vouchers or iTunes gift cards.

"Please note there are no services we are aware of that uses this method of payment only scammers. Please see below advices from Apple.

"If you receive a call like this contact police or Action Fraud."

American technology company Apple, who own iTunes, has issued advice to customers on how to avoid the scam.

"A string of scams are taking place asking people to make payments over the phone for things such as taxes, hospital bills, bail money, debt collection, and utility bills. The scams are committed using many methods, including gift cards. As the fraudsters are sometimes using iTunes Gift Cards, we want to make sure our customers are aware of these scams," said Apple on its website.