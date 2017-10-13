PSNI welcome jail term for drug dealer

Police have welcomed the jail term handed down to a Lurgan man convicted of drug dealing.

Dean Smith (31) from Queens Walk appeared at Craigavon Crown Court today (Friday) accused of supplying class A drugs and possessing Class B drugs on November 24 last year.

Following the court hearing, the PSNI said officers welcomed the outcome of the case which resulted in Smith receiving a custodial sentence.

A PSNI statement said: “A 31-year-old man appeared in court charged following searches carried out by the PSNI Crime Support Team in the Belfast and Co. Armagh areas in November 2016.

“With assistance from colleagues in Lurgan Local Policing Team a substantial quantity of cocaine was recovered.

“Today at Craigavon Crown Court, Dean Smith received a custodial sentence of two years for being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs.”

Constable Hawkins stated, “This is another example of the PSNI Crime Support Team working collaboratively with Local Policing Teams in other Districts to thwart organised criminality.

“This sentence should be a stark deterrent to those engaged in the supply of drugs”.