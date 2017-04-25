Shovel victim says ‘things getting worse’

“Things are getting out of hand,” said a man who was badly injured after being hit by a shovel in Lurgan.

The man in his 40s said the north Lurgan estate in which he grew up is getting worse and worse.

“Every other week there has been an incident in the Kilwilkie area. There are very good people living here and it is a great estate. Just some young ones are out of hand,” he said.

There was horror across Lurgan when it was revealed the man was attacked with a shovel in the early hours of Tuesday morning (April 18).

He suffered a serious head wound in the attack after being attacked by someone with a shovel.

He explained he had been at his mum’s and sister’s homes as his sister was locked out and he had gone to help. He said he was returning home when he was attacked. He said he was sober having just returned from a trip down south with his girlfriend earlier.

The victim said he was initially hit by a stick before his assailant attacked him with the spade. And he said the spade partially sliced through the top of his head.

“What is going on in this place I grew up in?” he asked.

Police in Craigavon said they have arrested a 23-year-old man on suspicion of wounding with intent to commit Grievous Bodily Harm and possession of an offensive weapon to commit an indictable offence following an assault in the Kilwilkie/Deeney Drive area 18 April. The PSNI said: “A man sustained a head wound in an attack after he was hit with a shovel at approximately 3.30am. A 23-year-old man has since been released on bail pending enquiries.”