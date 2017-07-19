Spotted drinking while driving

After they received a report of a suspected drink driver, police saw a woman drinking from a bottle as she drove in Portadown.

Diana Kriacok, Levaghery Gardens, Portadown, was banned from driving for 18 months last Friday at Craigavon Magistrates Court.

She was also fined £400 and ordered to pay a £15 offender’s levy for excess alcohol in her breath.

The court heard that at 7.40pm on June 6 this year police were contacted about a person possibly driving under the influence of alcohol on the Gilford Road, Portadown.

They saw the defendant drinking from a glass bottle while she was driving and they stopped her in Bachelor’s Walk.

There was a strong smell of alcohol from her and an initial breath test gave a reading of 91 while an evidential sample gave a reading of 61. She had no record.

A solicitor representing the defendant said she was the sole earner in the family for her daughter.

He added that she would still be able to work but the ban would impact on her private life.

The solicitor explained she had been drinking with her partner who does not live with her and she took the decision to drive him home.

Deputy District Judge Philip Mateer certified the defendant suitable for the probation service’s drink driving course which if she completed would reduce the disqualification.