Surge in arson attacks keep firefighters busy in Craigavon

Firefighters from Lurgan had to deal with six fires within 24 hours - mostly arson, say the NI Fire and Rescue Service.

Calls included arson attacks on gorse and setting fire to grass at Craigavon roundabouts.

Fire at Craigavon last night

Last night (Wednesday) an appliance from Lurgan were called to Monbrief East Road, Brownlow to deal with an arson attack on a small piece of gorse.

The NI Fire and Rescue Service said another appliance was sent to deal with a ‘deliberate grass fire’ on Lake Road, Craigavon at 10.32pm.

Plus at Roundabout 4 in Brownlow not far from Rushmere Shopping Centre, there was a small area of grass set on fire. The call about the fire, which is being treated as arson, was received at 8.35pm.

Meanwhile another call was received at 7.54pm about another arson attack on gorse close by at Highfield Park, Craigavon.

Fire at Craigavon last night

There were two other call outs attended to by the NI Fire and Rescue Service yesterday - both at Silverwood Road, Lurgan.

At 2.19pm firefighters dealt with a fire on one hectare of gorse.

They had to use beaters and jets to extinguish the fire and two fire appliances attended from Lurgan.

And at 4.27pm there was a fire on 20 square metres of gorse at Silverwood Road with one appliance attending.

SDLP party activist Thomas Larkham appealed for those responsible to stop.

“This is the latest in a number of grass fires over the past 24hrs which appear to have been ignited deliberately around the Brownlow/Central Craigavon area,” he explained.

“I would appeal to those responsible to stop and think of the consequences of starting these fires.

“Not only are you putting yourselves and others in immediate danger but you are placing undue pressure on valuable resources.

“This is not a game! Anyone with any information in relation to these incidents please call 101 and report to PSNI.”