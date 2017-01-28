Three due in court following cannabis farm raid

Three people are expected to appear in court in Newtonards in connection with the seizure of cannabis plants worth an estimated £50,000.

Two men aged 26 and 49, and a 39 year old woman, have all been charged with cultivating cannabis, dishonestly using electricity, possessing a class B controlled drug with intent to supply and possession of a class B controlled drug. All three are due to appear at Newtownards Magistrates Court on Saturday morning.

As is normal procedure, all charges are reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.

The charges are in relation to the seizure of cannabis plants from a cannabis farm in the Ballygowan Road area of Comber on Thursday evening.