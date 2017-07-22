Two arrests after 'serious assault' at Banbridge flats

A man suffered head and facial injuries in a serious assault at flats in Banbridge

Two men were arrested by police in connection with the incident which happened around 4pm yesterday in the Scarva Walk area County Down town.

Detective Sergeant Colin Patterson said: “A man in his 40s was treated in hospital for head and facial injuries as a result of this incident.

“A man aged 20 was arrested at the scene on suspicion of GBH with intent; disorderly behaviour; criminal damage and assaults on police. He was treated in hospital for injuries to his hand.

“Another man aged 22 was arrested on suspicion of GBH with intent. Both are currently assisting police with their enquiries.

“Anyone who saw this assault taking place and has information that could be useful to police should contact us on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 807 of 21/7/17.

“Alternatively, information can also be passed anonymously via the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”