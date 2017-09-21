UPDATE: ‘URGENT APPEAL’ after woman robbed at knifepoint

A man has been arrested after a woman was robbed at knife point in Craigavon this afternoon.

The incident happened around 3pm at Drumgor Park.

Police said the suspect is a black male with dreadlocks wearing a grey jacket and tracksuit bottoms.

Less than an hour after the URGENT APPEAL on the PSNI Craigavon Facebook police said the man was found.

The post states: “Cancel last. Male located, arrested, and now knows not to bring a knife to a gun fight.

“What we believe was a stolen phone has been recovered along with a knife.

“Thanks for all your shares, much appreciated.

“WGreat work by everyone involved and a special shout out to our Armed Response colleagues. Those guys don’t mess about, and ensured this came to a swift and successful conclusion.”