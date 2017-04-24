Vandals hunted after car is painted red

Police are investigating after a car was sprayed with red paint at a Craigavon shopping centre.

Police say it was reported the incident happened between 1-9pm on Monday April 17.

Constable Craig Reid said: “A white Ford Ka was spray painted with red paint on the passenger side of the car. The vehicle was parked in a shopping centre car park located on Central Way in the Craigavon area.

Police have appealed for witness to contact Lurgan Police Station on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 661 of the 18/04/17.