A man from Waringstown has been convicted of benefit fraud, it has been revealed.

At Craigavon Crown Court, Paul Craven was convicted today (Tuesday) of claiming benefits he was not entitled to.

Craven of Waring Terrace, Waringstown claimed Income Support totalling £9,248 while failing to declare an occupational pension.

The 62-year-old was given a 12 month conditional discharge.

Mr Craven has repaid in full the money wrongfully obtained to the Department for Communities.