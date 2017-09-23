WATCH: Local police deal with more than 600 incidents in just five days

Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon PSNI officers dealt with more than 600 incidents in the first five days of this week, it has been revealed.

In a video posted on Facebook, Chief Inspector Jon Burrows revealed how between Monday and Friday, officers were tasked to more than 620 incidents.

Describing it as “a hugely challenging but rewarding week”, he detailed how in one 24 hour period (Thursday into Friday), local police dealt with more than 150 incidents and made 15 arrests, several thanks to information received from members of the public.

Suspects were detained for a number of serious offences, including possession of class A drugs, armed robbery, fraud, theft and assault.

CI Burrows went on to thank the public for their ongoing support and help in the fight against crime.