Woman admitted six thefts on the same day

A 37-year-old woman who went on a shoplifting spree in Rushmere was jailed for

three months last Friday at Craigavon Magistrates Court.

Leanne McCarthy, Legahory Close, Craigavon, appeared in court via videolink from Hydebank.

She admitted six thefts which all happened on April 20 this year at Rushmere, stealing goods worth £170 from Dunnes Stores, £27.92 in items from Home Bargains, goods worth £105 from Menarys, £5 worth of goods from Bargain Buys, £31.99 in items from Homebase and goods worth £19.99 from Poundstretcher.

A barrister representing McCarthy said she would waive her right to a pre-sentence report.

The court heard that on April 20 at approximately 3.45pm, police were alerted of a theft at Home Bargains involving three females.

Items were recovered from a bag in a trolley which was being pushed by a co-accused.

They items belonged to a number of shops and they had not been paid for.

CCTV showed the trolley, in which there was a young child, being loaded up and then the defendants left the stores without paying.

When interviewed, McCarthy admitted taking the items.

Her barrister said she had been in custody for two-and-halfweeks in respect of these matters and there was an obvious pattern in her behaviour.

He added that she had two previous suspended sentences for theft and asked the court to consider leaving something hanging over her.

Deputy District Judge Sean O’Hare said sentencing was limited in the matter in the absence of a pre-sentence report.

He added that the previous suspended sentences had not worked as a deterrent to stop her committing offences.

Sentencing McCarthy to three months in custody, he also ordered her to pay a £25

offender’s levy.

He also set bail at £100 for her to appeal against the sentence but she was not to be released pending appeal.