Woman banned from keeping animals

A woman whose three dogs were found living in “poor conditions” has been disqualified from keeping any animals for five years.

Antoinette Lynott appeared at Craigavon Magistrates Court on Tuesday, July 4.

Her address was given in court as Kylemore Avenue, Coleraine, but the dogs were removed from a property at Millington Park, Portadown, in May last year.

Lynott admitted a charge that she ‘failed to ensure the welfare of an animal’ contrary to Section 9 of the Welfare of Animals Act NI 2011.

An animal welfare officer visited the Portadown property on May 11, 2016 in response to a complaint and found three dogs owned by Ms Lynott living in poor conditions.

After a veterinary assessment the animals were removed and taken into the care of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council.

District Judge Amanda Brady issued an order binding Ms Lynott to keep the peace for 12 months and disqualified her from owning any animals for five years.

The dogs have since been rehomed by the animal welfare team.

Head of environmental health at the council Gillian Topping welcomed Ms Brady’s ruling. She said, “Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council take the welfare of animals seriously and will always investigate animal welfare complaints.

“I would urge the members of the public to report any incidents of neglect of an animal on the following telephone number - 028 3751 5800.”

Details of the case were supplied by ABC Council.