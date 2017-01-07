Woman stole items from Rushmere

When a 28-year-old woman was caught shoplifting at a Poundstretcher store it was discovered she had also stolen goods from two other shops.

Danielle Smith, Drumellan Gardens, Craigavon, admitted the three thefts when she appeared last Friday at the local magistrates’ court.

She stole items valued at £57.02 from Poundstretchers on November 19 last year, £48.61 of items from Home Bargains and goods from Bargain Buys.

The court heard that at approximately 5.30pm police went to Poundstretchers at Rushmere Shopping Centre following the report of a female shoplifter having been detained.

CCTV showed Smith taking a set of curtains and attempting to leave the store without paying.

She was also in possession of other items for which she did not have receipts and admitted stealing these items. All the goods were fit for re-sale.

A solicitor representing Smith said she had family problems at the time and her head was not in the right place.

He added that she had not taken any drink over Christmas or the New Year.

District Judge Patrick King said this was the defendant’s first time in court for theft since 2011 which was for a theft which took place in 2008. He imposed three fines totalling £200 and ordered her to pay a £15 offender’s levy.