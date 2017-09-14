Would-be robber told shop staff he had a knife

A man who told staff he had a knife while trying to rob a Lurgan store has been arrested and charged.

PSNI Craigavon said he walked into a shop on Lough Road on Monday morning and demanded cash.

“He thought it would be funny to tell staff he had a knife before making off,” said the PSNI Craigavon post on Facebook.

“It wasn’t. Within 15 minutes of the call coming in, our guys had him in cuffs. He has since been charged with attempted robbery.”

It is understood he is due to appear in court in early October.

The PSNI said: “If you’re a shop worker, robbery is no doubt something that you’ve thought about. Our advice - NEVER put yourself in harms way. It’s only money, or stock- it’s all just ‘stuff’ that can be replaced. Your life can’t.”