David in top shape after fitness wins

A personal trainer at the Fitness Factory Gym in Lurgan scooped three titles including an overall accolade at a competition on Sunday.

David Stewart (41) won the Mr Athletic over 40s class and Mr Physique over 40s class at NIFMA Mr & Miss Northern Ireland fitness show in Belfast.

He also beat all the Mr Physique class winners - aged from 18 years and over - to take the overall title.

David, who has worked in the Flush Place Gym for the past three years, said, “I really can’t believe it, it’s a dream come true to be the overall winner.

“I never thought I would win it as I had already packed up and was ready to leave when they called my number and name out.”

David competed as a natural bodybuilder and natural physique athlete before becoming a personal trainer, as he wanted to help others achieve their fitness goals.

He said, “I want to thank everyone in the gym, my family and friends for all the amazing support. Big thanks to the Lean Supper Club for the meal preps and the Fitness Factory Gym for the amazing support and our amazing town. I can’t believe the support from everyone.”

The Wood Lane man also paid tribute to girlfriend Mandy Ross “who helps keep me positive” and their three children, Cody, Megan and Ben.