Death of Tony Scappaticci

Former Glenavon player and Banbridge native Tony Scappaticci passed away today.

Glenavon FC announced the ex-player's death.

Tony Scappaticci formerly played for the club from 1988 to 1995 and then spent three years at Newry from 1997.

It is believed he was in his late 40s.

Glenavon FC wrote on its Twitter account: “It’s with great sadness that the club has learned of the passing of former player Tony ‘Scappi’ Scappaticci.

“Thoughts and prayers with all the Scappaticci family at this sad time. Be just and fear not.”