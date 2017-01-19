Defendant had to be restrained by door staff

A man currently serving a prison sentence was given a concurrent three month term last Wednesday at Craigavon Magistrates Court.

Philip Thomas James Magowan (46), Atkinson Avenue, Portadown, admitted possession of an offensive weapon on September 18 last year and two common assaults.

The court heard that at 12.11am police were called to a disturbance at West Street where the defendant was being restrained on the ground by door staff.

They had removed a knife from him. He assaulted a patron in the bar and a member of the door staff.

Mr Richard Monteith, defending, said his client was currently serving a sentence and his release date was in April. He explained Magowan had been in the bar with a friend who had been involved in an altercation and had given him a small knife.

Magowan was sentenced to three months on each charge to run concurrently with each other and concurrently with his present sentence.