Defendant in an ‘ongoing feud’

A £300 fine was imposed on a 27-year-old man last Friday at Craigavon Magistrates Court for disorderly behaviour on September 27 last year.

Patrick Dundon, whose address was given as Drumellan Walk, Craigavon, was also ordered to pay a £15 offender’s levy.

The court heard that he had been shouting and swearing in a communal area of flats at Drumgor Heights in Craigavon.

He had a record, the court was told.

Mr Pat Vernon, representing the defendant, said there had been an ongoing feud with the defendant and another person.

He added that Dundon accepted he was frustrated and voices were raised.