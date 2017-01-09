Delays expected as road closes for repairs

The Carn Road in Portadown, from Carn roundabout to the Drumnagoon Road, will be closed for roadworks for a number of days in the coming week.

On Wednesday, Thursday and Friday (January 11-13), it will close for night work from 6pm each day until 6am the following day.

It will also be closed this weekend (Saturday and Sunday) for daytime work from 6am-6pm.

Delays of more than 15 minutes are expected.

Traffic will be diverted via Carn Rd, Drumnagoon Rd, Carbet Rd, Kilvergan Rd, Ballynamoney Rd, Eastway, Lake Rd, Central Way, Northway and Kernan Loop.

Motorists are advised to leave extra time for their journeys.