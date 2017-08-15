Denied all knowledge of car he bought

After he denied knowing anything about a vehicle a 23-year-old man was connected to it when the last registered owner said he had sold the car to him.

John Lynch, Castlevue Park, Moira, admitted driving without insurance and not having a licence when he appeared last Thursday at Banbridge Magistrates Court.

For each offence he was fined £150 and banned from driving for six months.

The court heard that on July 15 at 1.30am police saw a car on the Lurgan Road in Banbridge. Checks showed there was no insurance.

When they spoke to the defendant he denied any knowledge of the vehicle but the last registered owner said he had sold it to Lynch who then admitted it was him who was driving.

Mr Peter Murphy, defending, said his client had a relevant record and had been disqualified previously. He explained that Lynch’s father had died of a massive heart attack and Lynch, who worked with his father, was trying to save the family business.

Mr Murphy added that the defendant foolishly went and bought this car and was detected by police.

District Judge, Mr Paul Copeland, said Lynch was no stranger to this sort of offence and a disqualification was inevitable.