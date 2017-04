A 47-year-old man was fined £200 last Wednesday at Craigavon Magistrates Court for driving without insurance on January 26 this year.

Stefan Dorot, Albert Avenue, Lurgan, was also given six points.

The court heard that a police mobile patrol on the Lough Road in Lurgan stopped a car Dorot was driving.

A solicitor for the defendant said he had a current policy for a new vehicle.