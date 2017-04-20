When he bought his first car a 27-year-old man claimed he did not know how insurance worked when he was spoken to by police.

Sathier Flavio Junior, Deramore Drive, Portadown, was fined £200 last Wednesday at Craigavon Magistrates Court for not having insurance on January 30 this year.

He was also given six points and ordered to pay a £15 offender’s levy.

The court heard that at 2.20pm on the M1 a police patrol saw a car ahead of them which was in a poor condition and a check on their data base showed there was no insurance in place.

The defendant who was driving said he was the owner of the vehicle and that he had insurance.

On February 1 he called at Edward Street police station but was unable to provide any proof of insurance.

The defendant said he had just bought the car and was going to do it when he got home. It was his first car and said he didn’t understand how insurance worked.

A solicitor representing the defendant said his client had obtained insurance for his current vehicle.