Diversions in place ar roadworks step up a gear

Lurgan Junior High School has been working closely with TransportNI to ensure pupil safety during the latest phase of works on Millennium Way.

Work at the site began in earnest again on Tuesday with a road closure in operation on Flush Place. This will be in place until Friday.

Traffic is being diverted via:- Malcolm Road, Russell Drive, Tandragee Road, Monbrief Road, Sugar Island Road, Deans Road and Gilford Road.

Delays are expected and drivers are asked to allow extra time for their journey.

A spokesperson for Lurgan Junior High said: “Following the Christmas holidays works are due to recommence on the extension to Millennium Way scheme. These works are likely involve travel disruption for motorists over the next few months and the first element of the work will require a closure of Flush Place from the roundabout to Hamilton Street from Tuesday, January 10, until Friday, January 13, inclusive.

“This road closure is likely to result in delays for motorists in the area and in particular for those travelling into Lurgan along Avenue Road, Banbridge Road and Gilford Road and it would be advisable to leave additional time for your journey during this period and throughout the duration of the works. “Parents and pupils walking to school are advised to follow the advisory signage provided.

“Over the coming months the proposed construction works will require a number of different traffic management layouts and restrictions at both the Malcolm Road and Flush Place/Gilford Road/Banbridge Road junctions and further updates will be provided as the work progresses.”

TransportNI will work with the contractor, Gibson Bros, to complete the works as soon as possible and minimise disruption.