Drink driver veered across road

The driver of a car which veered across the road and collided with another vehicle had been drinking, Craigavon Magistrates Court heard last Wednesday.

Amandio Carlos De-Medina (50), was fined £300 and banned for 12 months for driving with excess alcohol in his breath on February 24 this year.

The court heard that at approximately 10.50pm a road traffic collision happened in Charles Street, Portadown. De-Medina failed a preliminary breath test and an evidential test gave a reading of 54.

A barrister representing the defendant said he had taken drink mixed with medication and took a chance that he was under the limit.

District Judge, Mrs Bernie Kelly, said that after the period of disqualification the defendant would remain banned until he sat and passed the appropriate test.