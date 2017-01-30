Driver banned on tot-up system and car is forfeited

On the tot up points system a 19-year-old man was banned from driving for six months last Friday at Craigavon Magistrates Court.

Ryan Lynas, Prospect Terrace, Gilford, pleaded guilty to driving without insurance on November 10 last year.

He was fined £350, ordered to pay a £15 offender’s levy and given six points.

The court heard that a police patrol on the Tandragee Road in Lurgan checked a vehicle and there was no insurance in place.

They stopped the defendant on the Drumgor Road in Craigavon and he said that he had insurance.

The policy had been cancelled on July 18 for a non payment.

Police seized the vehicle.

District Judge, Mrs Bernie Kelly, said this was the defendant’s second no insurance offence inside a month.

On the tot up system she imposed a six month ban and ordered forfeiture of the car the defendant was driving.