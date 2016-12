A £60 fine was imposed on a 30-year-old man last Friday at Craigavon Magistrates Court for a speeding offence.

William Edward Austin, Linvara, Tandragee, was also given three points.

The court heard that on May 25 this year he was detected travelling at 37mph in a 30mph zone on the Portadown Road, Tandragee.

His solicitor said he was offered a fixed penalty but had forgotten about it.