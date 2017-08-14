Driver told to watch his speed

With six points now on his licence a 53-year-old man was told last Thursday at Banbridge Magistrates Court he would have to watch his speed in the future.

James Livingstone, Moyraverty Meadows, Craigavon, was fined £60, ordered to pay a £15 offender’s levy and given three points for an excess speed offence.

The court heard that on February 5 this year on the A1 carriageway a speed camera detected him travelling at 83mph in a 70mph zone.

He was offered the speed awareness course or a fixed penalty but there was some confusion when he sent off the document and it was returned to him.

There were already three points on his licence.

District Judge, Mr Paul Copeland, warned the defendant that with six points on his licence he was going to have to watch his speed in the future.