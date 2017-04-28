Driving ban for speed offence

A 37-year-old woman was banned from driving for six months last Friday at Craigavon Magistrates Court for a speeding offence.
Jane Anna Gribben, Churchill Place, Waringstown, was also fined £100 and ordered to pay a £15 offender’s levy.
The court heard she was detected travelling at 39mph in a 30mph zone.
She was offered a fixed penalty but failed to take it up.
The defendant did not appear in court and was convicted in her absence.
