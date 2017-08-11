Drove car his cousin had just bought

When his cousin bought a car a 25-year-old man drove it home for her even though he did not have insurance or a licence.

Glen McVeigh, Victoria Street, Belfast, was fined £200 last Friday at Craigavon Magistrates court for driving without insurance on March 18 this year.

He was also banned from driving for six months. For not having a licence he was fined £50.

The court heard that a police patrol saw a car in Pollock Drive in Lurgan and a check showed there was no active policy of insurance. The defendant who was driving admitted he did not have insurance or a licence.

Mr Richard Monteith, defending, said his client’s last driving matter on his record was in 2009.

He explained the car had been purchased in Bleary by the defendant’s cousin and he had driven it back for her.