Alison masters science degree backed by Almac

A Lurgan woman has mastered an intense chemistry degree backed by her firm Almac.

The Craigavon company supported Alison Quinn and two of her colleagues through Queen’s University in Belfast to complete a new, tailored MSc Pharmaceutical Analysis degree.

Alison, an analytical chemist, Robert Elliott, a data and document reviewer and chemist Laura McGee graduated together during a ceremony held at Queen’s University Belfast.

In an effort to encourage young people and students to continue their study of science, in particular, chemistry, Almac contributed vital input into the MSc curriculum and helped shape its programmes.

Employees across Almac Sciences were invited to express interest in undertaking the two-year, part-time Pharmaceutical Analysis course and the three who put their names forward were funded by the organisation and went on to pass the intensive programme.

During their studies Laura, Robert, and Alison continued to work four days a week at Almac where they used their enhanced understanding of theoretical analytical techniques taken from the degree programme to better develop and troubleshoot analytical methods for Almac’s clients.

Almac benefited greatly from the increased knowledge and applied learning introduced to the business while enabling the graduates to progress and develop their own careers.

Almac will continue to fund and support employees through this Pharmaceutical Analysis Master’s Degree. Two more employees have already enrolled in this year’s course and the number is expected to grow in the future as more new graduates are recruited into the business.