Children of Kings Park raise thousands for charity

The children of Kings Park Primary School in Lurgan raised £9,000 through a ‘Break the Rules Day’ where children were allowed to break some set rules.

They also raised £2,200 for Angel Wishes, £2,200 for Cancer Fund for Children, £1,000 for The Reach Team and £1,400 was split amongst small charities including RNLI, Wings Appeal, Poppy Appeal, Guide Dogs and the Abaana Ugandan Choir.

P3 teachers of King’s Park Primary School also organised the charity day, presenting a cheque for £2,200 to Laura Summerbell on behalf of Alzheimer’s Society NI.