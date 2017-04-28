IN FULL: Schools facing closure across Northern Ireland

Dozens of schools across Northern Ireland are facing ‘sustainability issues’ and may be in line for closure or amalgamation with other schools, according to a new action plan published by the Education Authority (EA).
The EA action plan for the forthcoming academic year, 2017-18, identifies and names schools where “sustainability is an issue” across Northern Ireland.
Any decision to close or merge schools would be subject to consultation.
The document also lists other schools across all 11 local council areas in Northern Ireland where the allocation of school places will be considered.
The EA document states: “This Annual Action Plan covers the period April 2017 to March 2018 and identifies those schools for which developments are proposed. The Annual Action Plan includes schools where sustainability is now an issue but, also, includes some schools that are sustainable as it these schools who may form part of the solution to sustainability issues in other schools or areas.”
It continues: “The Annual Action Plan reflects the position at the date of publication. However, in an evolving education environment, circumstances may arise which will necessitate the Education Authority and/or education partners having to progress actions/proposals in advance of publication of the plans.”
The following are the schools listed in the Action Plan with “address school provision where sustainability is an issue” as a “key issue”, broken down by council area.
In the Antrim and Newtownabbey area, only one school was listed with “sustainability” being a “key issue”.
St Macnisius PS
30 Chapeltown Road
Tannaghmore
BT41 2LD
In the Ards and North Down area, the schools were
Movilla High School
Donaghadee Road
Newtownards
BT23 7HA
St Columba’s College
2 Ballyphilip Road
Portaferry
BT22 1RB
In the Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon area, the schools were
Drumsallen PS
1 Dernasigh Road
Armagh
BT60 4PA
Brownlow Controlled Integrated
College
Tullygally Road
Craigavon
BT65 5BS
In Belfast, the Education Authority listed “address school provision where sustainability is an issue for Catholic maintained provision and establish co-educational provision” as a “key issue” for the following schools.
Christian Brothers’ School
Glen Road
Belfast
BT11 8BW
Corpus Christi College
Ard Na Va Road
Belfast
BT12 6FF
St Rose’s Dominican College
Beechmount Avenue
Belfast
BT12 7NA
St Louise’s Comprehensive
College
468 Falls Road
Belfast
BT12 6EN
In the Causeway Coast and Glens area, the schools were
Bellarena PS
260 Sea Coast Road
Limavady
BT49 0JB
St Patrick’s College
Curragh Road
Dungiven
BT47 4SE
In the Derry and Strabane area, the schools were
Altishane PS
139 Dunnyboe Road
Donemana
Strabane
BT82 0RE
Loughash PS
53 Aughafad Road
Donemana
Strabane
BT82 0QG
St Joseph’s PS
82 Moorlough Road
Artigarvan
Strabane
BT82 0ER
St Patrick’s PS
Plumbridge Road
Dunamanagh
Strabane
BT82 0QN
Erganagh PS
7 Listymore Road
Castlederg
Co Tyrone
BT81 7JG
St Brigid’s PS
223 Glenelly Road
Gortin
Omagh
BT79 8LR
In the Fermanagh and Omagh area, the schools were
Magheralough PS
48 Magheralough Road
Trillick
Omagh
BT78 3SZ
St Matthew’s PS
70 Rarogan Road
Garvaghey
Dungannon
BT70 2DY
St John’s Business and
Enterprise College
37 Omagh Road
Dromore
Omagh
BT78 3AL
St Mary’s High School
160 Brollagh Road
Brollagh
Belleek
BT93 3AH
For two schools, the “key issue” was listed as “ensure school places are located as required and address school provision where sustainability is an issue”. The two schools were:
Aughnacloy PS
1 Carnteel Road
Aughnacloy
BT69 6DU
Lisfearty PS
64 Farriter Road
Dungannon
BT70 1SH
In the Lisburn and Castlereagh area, there were no schools listed where “sustainability” was listed as a key issue.
In Mid Ulster, the schools were
Churchtown PS
36 Muff Road
Cookstown
BT80 9XA
Culnady PS
79 Ballymacilcur Road
Maghera
BT46 5TT
St Brigid’s PS
11 Dunroe Road
Augher
BT77 0ED
St Joseph’s PS
14 Derrycourtney Road
Caledon
BT68 4UZ
In Mid and East Antrim, just one school was listed:
Kirkinriola PS
5 Clougher Road
Ballymena
BT43 6TB
In the Newry, Mourne and Down area, the schools were:
Integrated PS
51 Ballylough Road
Castlewellan
BT31 9NN
Castlewellan PS
2 Church Street
Castlewellan
BT31 9EG
Blackwater Integrated College
12 Old Belfast Road
Downpatrick
BT30 6SG
The High School, Ballynahinch
103 Belfast Road
Ballynahinch
BT24 8EH
St Columban’s College
127 Newcastle Road
Kilkeel
BT34 4NL
St Louis Grammar School
151 Newry Road
Kilkeel
BT34 4EU
