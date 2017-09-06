Lurgan teens answering the call

Lurgan teenagers have been answering the call of the wild this Summer, taking part in an adventure-filled Summer Camp in Altcar, Liverpool.

While many of their schoolmates were catching up on their rest these energetic Army Cadets were making their mark with an activity programme packed with sport and outdoor pursuits.

The fortnight of challenge, craic and camping made the Summer of ’17 one to remember.

Colonel Keith Dowell, Commandant of 2nd (Northern Ireland) Army Cadet Force, said, “Teenagers often get a bad press with people dismissing them as couch potatoes. In our experience – and as these great kids from Lurgan demonstrate - nothing could be further from the truth.”