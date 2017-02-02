St Teresa’s PS pupils get through to the NI Road Safety Quiz final

St Teresa’s Primary School in Lurgan has won the ABC area Heat to qualify for NI Road Safety Quiz final.

This means the pupils have qualified for the finals of the Northern Ireland Primary School Road Safety Quiz, following the Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon area heat held last Wednesday, February 1 2017 at the Civic Centre, Craigavon.

The winning team members were Maureen McCorry, Patrick O’Hare, Ronin Rafferty and Keela Smyth. The runners up of the quiz were followed by Orchard County PS and Lisnadill PS.

The top two schools will now compete against 20 other teams in the NI final which will take place at the NI Fire and Rescue Training Centre, Belfast in February.

The NI wide competition for P7 pupils received a major boost this year by being awarded a Department for Infrastructure Road Safety Grant.

The grant means that the quiz will run across all 11 council areas for the first time.

The quiz is organised by Road Safe NI to promote awareness with primary school children.

All children signed the Department of Infrastructure Share the Road to Zero pledge, took home a certificate and a road safety booklet.

Mrs McNeill, P7 Teacher at St.Teresa’s PS, said; “Our School is delighted to win the heat held in Craigavon of the NI Road Safety quiz. It is vital that all children receive Road Safety education. This quiz is a fantastic initiative and all involved should be congratulated.”

Tony McKeown from event sponsors Crash Services said, “As a Northern Ireland based business we are delighted to be able to support the Primary School Quiz. We are involved in accident management and breakdown recovery services, so we have a close connection with road users.