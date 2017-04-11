Eight new buses in £1.2m boost

Ulsterbus passengers travelling between Lurgan and Portadown will be journeying in style with the introduction of eight new buses worth around £1.2 million.

The buses are the latest addition to the local fleet and, said Translink, feature comfortable seating, USB charging points and CCTV, as well as extra space for wheelchair and buggies.

Ulsterbus service delivery manager for Craigavon, Gary Mawhinney said, “Over the last year, we have seen passenger numbers using local services 46 and 47 between Lurgan and Portadown more than double in the off-peak.

“We hope this fleet enhancement together with our frequent 15 minute bus service in each direction serving Rushmere Shopping Centre and Craigavon Area Hospital will attract even more people to make the smart move to use the bus.”