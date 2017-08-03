Elderly offender says he won’t drive again

A 79-year-old man banned for drink driving does not intend to drive again, Craigavon Magistrates Court was told last Friday.

Robert Rowland, Manderley Rise, Portadown, admitted driving with excess alcohol in his breath on June 2 this year.

He was fined £200, ordered to pay a £15 offender’s levy and disqualified for 12 months.

The court heard that police received a report that the defendant had been driving with excess alcohol at Manderley Road.

They arrived at 5.38pm and spoke to a care assistant.

They spoke to Rowland and there was a smell of alcohol on his breath.

His wife said he had been drinking all day.

Earlier he had driven to Winemark and returned with a bag containing alcohol.

Rowland failed a preliminary test and an evidential test gave a reading of 75 in breath.

The defendant said: “I wasn’t driving.”

Mr Joe McDonald, representing the defendant, said his client was a carer for his wife.

He explained that on the day in question a carer was coming in after Rowland’s wife had been discharged from hospital the day before.

Mr McDonald added his client had a number of drinks in the afternoon and when his wife wanted some juices he went down to the shop. He bought a bottle of vodka and had some more drinks.

He said that Rowland had been driving for 60 years with a clear record and did not intend to drive again.