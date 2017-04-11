Electronics firm in £1m expansion

A Markethill electronics manufacturer is creating new jobs and investing more than £1 million in a new factory, to accommodate its growing business.

Lenalea Electronics are moving from their current location in Markethill Business Centre to the 16,000 sq ft facility on the Fairgreen Road.

The move to bigger premises will enable the firm to increase its workforce from 25 to over 30.

The purpose-built facility, which is expected to be operational before the end of the year, will produce circuit board assemblies for clients in sectors including quarrying, scientific research, and consumer electronics.

Lenalea Electronics, which have customers across the UK and Ireland as well as in Europe and North America, were founded in 2000.

Project manager David Foster said, “We have always prioritised re-investment in the business, and this current step, supported by Ulster Bank, will be a significant move forward for the company.

“It will enable our current phase of growth, and provide capacity for further expansion into the future.”

Ulster Bank Business Manager Sheila Donaghy said they had supported the “innovative business” from start-up phase through to its current position as a leader in its field.

The company has also secured investment from Southern Organisation for Action in Rural Areas (SOAR) as well as from Invest Northern Ireland.