Emergency medical response trial in town comes to an end

A pilot scheme which saw firefighters in the town responding to certain medical emergencies has come to an end.

The trial was introduced in September 2016. The trial saw NIFRS personnel in Lurgan alerted to certain pre-determined emergency medical calls. Throughout the trial an ambulance response was also despatched and NIFRS attendance was not an alternative to the normal NIAS response.

A fire service spokesperson said negotiations are ongoing with the union to extend the scheme.

The ambulance service continues to respond to emergency medical calls in the Lurgan area. Over the year 33% of calls attended related to emergency medical co- responding.