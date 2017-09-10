Emergency services on scene of M12 crash

The emergency services are at the scene of an accident on the M12 motorway near Portadown.
The crashed happened on Sunday afternoon on the Portadown-bound carriageway of the motorway, close to the M1.
It is understood that a car, red in colour, was involved in a collision and passing motorists have reported seeing it in a hedge.
Firefighters and the police are on the scene, with a helicopter also flying overhead.
Occupants of several vehicles are on the hard shoulder.
A police spokesperson said the crash was a single-vehicle collision. The driver of the car, who was its sole occupant, is being treated by paramedics for their injuries. An air ambulance was tasked but later cancelled.
