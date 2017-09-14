Emma to focus career in vlogging and music

Lurgan singer-songwriter Emma Horan is to take year out from studying to focus on her music career.

The 19-year-old former Lurgan College student has just finished her A levels but is planning to set her sights on her already flourishing success in the music industry.

Having gained three Cs in her A levels in Music, RE and ICT, Emma is to continue her online Vlogging career in fashion and music.

“It was hard juggling music with school but I am really pleased with my results. I am going to take a year out from studying to focus on my career,” she said.

Emma is awaiting the release of her new single ‘Made in Glass’ which is to be released in October.

Since she was just 15 years old she used her battered iPod touch to create online videos, singing unique ‘mash-up’ style cover versions of her favourite songs.

Her videos have captured over 500,000 active viewers around the world. She has accumulated over four million views across her various channels and has charted at number 3 on the iTunes Singer/Songwriter chart (alongside Passenger, Ed Sheeran and Tracy Chapman) with her cover of ‘Little Lion Man’.

“I am so excited,” said Emma who has written with some top names from Nashville.