Empty wine bottles found in footwell of car at train station

Empty and partially empty wine bottles were found in the footwell of a car in which a 54-year-old woman was sitting, Craigavon Magistrates Court heard last Friday.

Sheila McCallum, Portlec Place, Lurgan, admitted being drunk in charge of a vehicle with excess alcohol in her breath on May 31 this year. She was fined £300 and given ten points.

The court heard that police saw a vehicle in the car park at the rear of Lurgan train station and noticed there was damage to the driver’s side and a wheel was buckled and punctured.

A blood test gave a reading of 103.

A solicitor representing the defendant said there had been a domestic incident and her client had left the matrimonial home.

She explained that McCallum had applied to the Housing Executive for accommodation. She said that her client was now reconciled with her husband.