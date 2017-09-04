End of an era as Times reporter Victor Gordon passes away

Former Portadown Times deputy editor and veteran reporter Victor Gordon has died peacefully after a short illness.

Victor passed away at his Portadown home last night (Sunday) surrounded by his family.

In recent years he had worked in a freelance capacity for the paper.

Clint Aiken, editor of the Portadown Times, extended his condolences to Victor’s wife Elizabeth, son Paul, daughters Heather and Fiona and the extended family.

He said, “This is a sad day for the Portadown Times and for Vicky’s many friends and colleagues who worked with him down the years. It really is the end of an era.”