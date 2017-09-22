Kiln Lane humps welcomed

New traffic calming measures at a notorious Lurgan ‘rat run’ have been welcomed by the SDLP.

Cllr Declan McAlinden had been campaigning Transport NI after residents warned Kiln Lane was becoming dangerous.

New traffic calming measures at Kiln Lane

“Kiln Lane suffered a surge in traffic since lights were installed at Francis St/Silverwood Road a number of years ago. Following a campaign by the residents, Transport NI agreed to erect speed humps on the quiet residential road.

“I welcome this valuable investment. It was a long process, but I am delighted these traffic calming measures have been erected to put an end to speeding motorists using Kiln lane as a short cut.

“I wish to thank NI Transport for their excellent work and for the most part the residents for their patience and continued support,” said the SDLP councillor.