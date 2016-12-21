Shankill residents voice fury as flytippers use it as a dumping site

Furious residents have lambasted disrespectful neighbours flytipping bulky mattresses in their Lurgan estate.

According to one local, the Shankill and Wakehurst estates have been plagued with fly-tippers and claim some are even living in the area.

Maurice Magill said it is happening on an almost weekly basis.

He said: “Residents have approached me on numerous occasions regarding this undesirable behaviour, expressing their annoyance and frustration at the almost weekly illegal dumping of bags containing household waste, suites of furniture, and on Monday evening (19/Dec/16) a bed had been dumped on Prospect Way.

“The area has become a “hotspot” for this illegal dumping.

“While recognising that the ABC council have a responsibility to the rate payer to empty the bins and also operate a bulky service collection as well as an Amenity site, still there are the few people whom for whatever reason continue to blight the area with no regard for their neighbours nor the local authorities, both Council and the Housing Executive that have to send out additional workers and vehicles, that are already overstretched resources, to clean up main roads and service paths which are on the main arterial route to and from the town centre and the M1 motorway.

“Thus far the Council and Housing have been reactive in their dealing with the illegal dumping within housing estates. It is my view the there must be enforcement of policy regarding illegal dumping in housing estates. After all if someone is reported for dumping litter, they are liable to be issued with a fine. The local authority could be proactive and perhaps explore posting a carefully worded circular newsletter stating the consequences of illegal dumping by a very small number of people and the potential penalty fines that can be imposed. These people, if they value their space, should refrain from this type of undesirable behaviour once and for all.”

A spokesperson for Armagh Banbridge and Craigavon Council said: “Combatting fly tipping is one of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council’s top priorities with Environmental Health Staff working hard to identify offenders and minimise the problem in hot spot areas such as these.

“However, there are a few irresponsible residents who are still dumping unwanted items throughout the Borough including tyres, appliances, household waste and large items such as mattresses in Prospect Way, Lurgan.

“Council is appealing to residents to report anything they may know about any fly tipping incident including vehicle registration numbers, colour and type of vehicle, times and dates so investigations can be carried out. Fly Tipping is a waste crime - if not handled properly it causes pollution and harm to the most vulnerable such as children and pets.

“The Council takes protecting the environment very seriously and offenders can expect to face enforcement action.

“Council’s recently launched ‘Bin-Ovation’ app allows you to get instant access on your smart phone to all the information you need about bin collections and local recycling centres as well as check opening hours. You can also take photos/record locations of issues you wish to report to the Council i.e. fly-tipping.”

If residents have a large item which needs picked up, such as a sofa, cooker, bed or mattress they can request a bulky waste collection from Council. Council can lift up to three items per household twice per year for £6.00 per collection. To check whether your item can be picked up, if you have a question about waste or wish to report fly tipping then please Call Council on 0300 0300 900 or access the ‘Bin-Ovation’ app at www.armaghbanbridgecraigavon.gov.uk