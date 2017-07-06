Woman describes cars sliding in blood in Lurgan

A woman has described how cars were slipping and sliding over a stream of blood and gore in Lurgan yesterday.

Warning that there could have been an accident she said the blood had been streaming along the Annesborough Road when it spewed up into her car.

Some of the blood spilled on the Annesborough Road, Lurgan

“They were lucky not to have caused an accident as well. Cars were sliding all over the road,” she said.

A probe has been launched after a stream of blood drenched the road yesterday causing an horrendous stench.

It is not clear where exactly the blood emanated from but it stretches along part of the Annesborough Road.

The blood stained the road and locals complained of a dreadful smell yesterday afternoon.

Another woman said: “You should see the blood and gore all over the Annesborough Road in Lurgan.

“And in this heat the stink is just going to get worse.”

Another man said:”There’s large blood spillage. It’s absolutely stinking.

“I’d say the unfortunate residents of the area wouldn’t be too pleased with it though.

“They were having to cover nose and mouth when walking down the road,” he added.

It is understood Armagh Banbridge and Craigavon Council are investigating.

A spokesperson said this morning: “There is a contractor out at the minute cleaning the area.

“We’ve notified the relevant bodies (NIEA and Transport NI).”