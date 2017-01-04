Eveline on Queen’s New Year Honours list

Local woman Mrs Eveline Cousins was one of those named on the Queen’s New Year Honours List.

Eveline is a well known figure and was nominated for her work with the Girls’ Friendly Society in Magheralin.

Modest Eveline didn’t want any fuss made about her British Empire Medal but said she was pleased and proud to have been selected.

DUP MLA Carla Lockhart was amongst the many congratulating and commending those honoured in Her Majesty’s New Year Honours list.

Carla Lockhart said, “I want to congratulate Mrs Cousins on her accolade. Mrs Cousins is well known and highly regarded for her work amongst children and young people and particularly with the Girls Friendly Society in Magheralin.

“Mrs Cousins has impacted the lives of so many and our thanks must go to her and the many other hundreds and thousands of volunteers who work tirelessly to make our society a better place.

“She has helped develop, mold and shape future generations and I congratulate her and her family and wish her well as she travels to Buckingham Palace to collect her Honour.

“She has touched the lives of thousands of children and young people and is so deserving of this high accolade.”

The Girls Friendly Society is a uniformed organisation that aims ‘to unite for the glory of God in one fellowship of prayer and service, girls and women throughout the world, to promote friendship, and to uphold purity in thought, word and deed.’