Extra festive dates for free night bus service

Additional times for the free ‘Get Home Safe’ bus service for revellers have been added for the Christmas period.

The service, organised by the Policing and Community Safety Partnership (PCSP), normally runs every Saturday night in Lurgan, Brownlow and Portadown from midnight until 3am.

The two extra services for Christmas are Friday, December 23, and Boxing Night.

Drop off locations are, in order: William Street; Old Portadown Road; Meadowbrook Crossroads; Ardowen Bus Stop; Moyraverty shops (on request); Clonmeen; Enniskeen; Highfield; Northway to Portadown.

Portadown drop-off locations are opposite the train station (on request) and Northern Bank (on request).

The bus then proceeds to Derrymacash/Derrytrasna; Aghagallon/Loughshore; and Derrymore (on request).

PCSP chairperson, Councillor Julie Flaherty said, “We fully support the PSNI message to ‘Never, ever drink and drive’. Simple things like planning journeys home after a night out so driving is not an option; and thinking about how to get to work the next morning if there is a chance you could be over the limit, are all things that could prevent an accident or worse.”

Chief Inspector Barney O’Connor said, “We really want the community who live or choose to socialise in the Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon District to have an enjoyable run up to Christmas.

“On our roads we will ensure a rigorous enforcement policy, particularly in respect of the key risks - speed, seatbelts, careless and inconsiderate driving and drink driving.”