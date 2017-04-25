Family’s plea for help in finding missing Lurgan man

The family of a Lurgan man who has been missing in Benidorm since Sunday night are travelling there to assist in the search.

Dean Currie was last seen in the holiday resort at 10pm on Sunday, April 23.

The family have appealed for help in their search and have asked social media users to spread the word - particularly with any of their friends who may be there at the monment.

Dean’s brother Jamie and mum Anne took a flight to Spain this morning (Tuesday, April 25) to join the search.